Photo 3057
Flowers by any other name.........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
7
4
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4967
photos
292
followers
205
following
3050
3051
3052
3053
3054
3055
3056
3057
Views
18
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
20th June 2025 4:02pm
flower
droplets
puddle
floating
wildflower
f4
african-daisies
speedwell-wildflower-weed
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
very beautiful composition!
June 22nd, 2025
Karen
ace
Delightful shapes and colours - the flowers look very good against the black background.
June 22nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
A very beautiful flat lay… I love it on black… awesome
June 22nd, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful composition
June 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful selection!
June 22nd, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely!
June 22nd, 2025
Aly Clark
Enchanting
June 22nd, 2025
