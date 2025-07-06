Sign up
Previous
Photo 3073
wild poppy, 2 hover flies~~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
8
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Beverley
ace
Clever little hover flys
July 7th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice closeup and detail
July 7th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Great details
July 7th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Great capture
July 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yummy yum, Great photo
July 7th, 2025
Joy's Focus
ace
Love the color of poppies. Pretty capture
July 7th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great close up capture.
July 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely !
July 7th, 2025
