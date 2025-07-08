Sign up
Photo 3075
Pink flowers~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
1
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4990
photos
294
followers
211
following
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
3078
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
3078
1221
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
2nd July 2025 10:53am
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
sooc
Babs
ace
So pretty what a lovely close up
July 12th, 2025
