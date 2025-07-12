Previous
Cosmos with interloper Leaf~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3074

Have a lovely weekend to you all. We are experiencing beautiful sunny days at the moment.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Mags ace
Gorgeous light and details.
July 11th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
So delicate and pretty
July 11th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty ! fav
July 11th, 2025  
