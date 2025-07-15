Previous
Next
Daisy~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3082

Daisy~~~~~

Filler: no need to comment.

crop only
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
844% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jo ace
This is beautiful Jo
July 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Amazing shot
July 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact