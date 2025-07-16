Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3083
Cosmos in the garden~~~~~
Filler no need to comment:
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
1
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4995
photos
296
followers
191
following
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
12th July 2025 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
sooc
,
cosmos
Beverley
ace
Perfect capture
July 17th, 2025
