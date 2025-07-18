Previous
Next
After the rain~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3085

After the rain~~~~

Filler no need to comment:

Not sure what type of grass this is but it had a fan-like head which waved about in the breeze.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
845% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
OH WOW
July 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact