Grasses~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3090

Grasses~~~~

After a google search I believe this is either Squirrels' tails or foxes tails, either way it's pretty when covered in raindrops.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Jo ace
Love the raindrops
July 24th, 2025  
Jennifer ace
Lovely capture with the drops and pops of colour underneath
July 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sparkling and gorgeous
July 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Splendid
July 24th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous detail.
July 24th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a pretty find and capture !
July 24th, 2025  
Sue Schaar
Awesome capture
July 24th, 2025  
Barb ace
Delightfully clear and colorful!
July 24th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very picturesque
July 24th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Lovely! The raindrops do make it.
July 24th, 2025  
