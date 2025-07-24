Sign up
Previous
Photo 3090
Grasses~~~~
After a google search I believe this is either Squirrels' tails or foxes tails, either way it's pretty when covered in raindrops.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. Crop only
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Tags
garden
,
crop-only-otherwise-sooc
,
red-geraniums
Jo
ace
Love the raindrops
July 24th, 2025
Jennifer
ace
Lovely capture with the drops and pops of colour underneath
July 24th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sparkling and gorgeous
July 24th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Splendid
July 24th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous detail.
July 24th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a pretty find and capture !
July 24th, 2025
Sue Schaar
Awesome capture
July 24th, 2025
Barb
ace
Delightfully clear and colorful!
July 24th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very picturesque
July 24th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely! The raindrops do make it.
July 24th, 2025
