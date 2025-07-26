Sign up
Previous
Photo 3091
Dianthus ~~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
6
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
5002
photos
297
followers
193
following
3091
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
26th July 2025 6:05pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bf.oil
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This is marvelous Jo
July 26th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very pretty!
July 26th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful...
July 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeously pretty…
July 26th, 2025
Karen
ace
Such delightful texture! A lovely shot and edit.
July 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
So pretty!
July 26th, 2025
