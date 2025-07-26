Previous
Dianthus ~~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3091

Dianthus ~~~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
846% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
This is marvelous Jo
July 26th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very pretty!
July 26th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful...
July 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeously pretty…
July 26th, 2025  
Karen ace
Such delightful texture! A lovely shot and edit.
July 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
So pretty!
July 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact