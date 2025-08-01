Sign up
Photo 3095
Reflection Conservatory
Reflection in conservatory double glazing tonight.
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
August 1st, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful colors in the sky and good silhouette.
August 1st, 2025
