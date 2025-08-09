Sign up
Photo 3103
Gladioli~~~~~
Love the colour of this Gladioli which didn't flower last year. In the sunshine it's red with and orange cast.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
3
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3097
3098
3099
3100
3101
3102
3103
3104
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
8th August 2025 1:10pm
sooc
gladioli
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeous colour and beautiful frame filler.
August 10th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely pop of color and so pretty.
August 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful color!
August 10th, 2025
