Gladioli~~~~~ by ziggy77
Gladioli~~~~~

Love the colour of this Gladioli which didn't flower last year. In the sunshine it's red with and orange cast.

9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Diana ace
Such a gorgeous colour and beautiful frame filler.
August 10th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely pop of color and so pretty.
August 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful color!
August 10th, 2025  
