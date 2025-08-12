Sign up
Previous
Photo 3106
Turmoil~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
3
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
dandelion
,
seeds
,
turmoil
,
wc/bf
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh Jo ! how delightfully beautiful in a delicate way - love the delightful colour tomes and patterns ! just love this = big fav
August 12th, 2025
Jo
ace
So delicate and beautiful
August 12th, 2025
Fisher Family
A lovely, beautiful and delicate shot - fav!
Ian
August 12th, 2025
