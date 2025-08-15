Sign up
Previous
Photo 3108
Dandelion seeds
I have noticed a few dandelions still appearing in the garden. Therefore possibly more posts to come.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
6
4
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
5019
photos
300
followers
218
following
3101
3102
3103
3104
3105
3106
3107
3108
Views
18
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Tags
sooc
,
dandelion-seeds
Sam Palmer
So delicate and pretty.
August 15th, 2025
carol white
ace
So soft and delicate. Fav 😊
August 15th, 2025
Beverley
ace
I call them dandelion wishes… because their so beautiful
August 15th, 2025
Aimee Ann
Just beautiful!
August 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
Magical capture!
August 15th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
So lovely!
August 15th, 2025
