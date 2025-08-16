Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3109
Dance of the dandelions~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
5
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
5020
photos
301
followers
218
following
851% complete
View this month »
3102
3103
3104
3105
3106
3107
3108
3109
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
16th August 2025 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
crop
,
dandelion-seeds
,
impressionist-bf
Mags
ace
Another beautiful work of art!
August 16th, 2025
Aly Clark
Lovely
August 16th, 2025
Barb
ace
Really delightful photo! Well-titled!
August 16th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Gosh, I really like this. I can imagine this as a ballet. Perhaps a Degas painting?
August 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Amazing…
August 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close