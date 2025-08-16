Previous
Dance of the dandelions~~~~ by ziggy77
Dance of the dandelions~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Mags ace
Another beautiful work of art!
August 16th, 2025  
Aly Clark
Lovely
August 16th, 2025  
Barb ace
Really delightful photo! Well-titled!
August 16th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Gosh, I really like this. I can imagine this as a ballet. Perhaps a Degas painting?
August 16th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Amazing…
August 16th, 2025  
