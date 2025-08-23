Sign up
Previous
Photo 3115
Droplet refraction~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
sooc
seeds
droplet-refraction
Dave
ace
Lovely abstract
August 23rd, 2025
Barb
ace
Pretty!
August 23rd, 2025
