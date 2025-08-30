Sign up
Previous
Photo 3120
Flotson or Jetson~~~~~
Hope you are all enjoying your weekend.
The Spider was a bonus
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
1
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
5034
photos
301
followers
222
following
854% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments: 1
1
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
spider
,
rust
,
hydrangea
,
lantern
,
ripples
,
geranium
,
slight-brighten-otherwise-sooc
Diana
ace
Beautiful image and water reflections, fabulous patterns and colours which look great on black.
August 30th, 2025
