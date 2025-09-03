Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3126
Ladybird on red geranium~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
5038
photos
301
followers
223
following
856% complete
View this month »
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
Latest from all albums
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
1221
3126
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
3rd September 2025 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
sooc
,
ladybird
,
geranium
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Well spotted and great details.
September 3rd, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
Lovely!
September 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful macro!
September 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close