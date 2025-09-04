Previous
Hawthorn berries~~~~ by ziggy77
Hawthorn berries~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
4th September 2025

Jo

Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and bokeh.
September 4th, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
Lovely image.
September 4th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So lovely.
September 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful capture
September 4th, 2025  
