Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3129
Hawthorn red berries~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
2
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
5042
photos
300
followers
223
following
857% complete
View this month »
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
Latest from all albums
3124
3125
3126
3127
1221
3128
1222
3129
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
4th September 2025 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
rain
,
bokeh
,
berries
,
raindrops
,
slight-brighten
Dave
ace
Lovely dof. I planted a hawthorn 7 years ago and we have yet to get flowers or berries.
September 6th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful image and I love the bokeh background.
September 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close