Previous
Photo 3132
Berries in bunches~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Main Album
NIKON D7100
bokeh
,
berries
,
sooc
,
raindrops
,
bunches
Corinne C
ace
I love the water dripping from them. A great close up.
September 10th, 2025
Janice
ace
Nice focus and tones.
September 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
Delightful capture with the rain drops.
September 10th, 2025
Barb
ace
Pretty focus/dof!
September 10th, 2025
