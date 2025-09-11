Sign up
Photo 3134
Ripening rosehips~~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
1
0
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
sooc
,
rosehips
,
ripening
KV
ace
They remind me of olives… nice shot. Nice to see the green & red process of ripening.
September 11th, 2025
