Previous
Ripening rosehips~~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3134

Ripening rosehips~~~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
858% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
They remind me of olives… nice shot. Nice to see the green & red process of ripening.
September 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact