Photo 3135
Lazy sunday afternoon~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
flower
,
cosmos
Islandgirl
ace
Wow what a gorgeous capture of the cosmos!
September 14th, 2025
Diana
ace
gorgeous capture and processing.
September 14th, 2025
