Photo 3143
Our Special day today, It is 56years since we said I do~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Jennifer
ace
Aww lovely! Happy anniversary and congratulations 🎉
September 20th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So lovely. Happy Anniversary, Jo.
September 20th, 2025
Elizabeth
ace
Happy anniversary and many year of happiness ahead!
September 20th, 2025
Diana
ace
Happy Anniversary and heartiest congratulations Jo. We got married in the same year ;-)
September 20th, 2025
