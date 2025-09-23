Sign up
Photo 3146
Daisy fantasy~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
fantasy
daisy-duo
Jerzy
ace
Excellent and beautiful and...... :-)
September 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
The shiny hearts are super… Beautiful dreaminess
September 23rd, 2025
wendy frost
Beautiful reflections and daisies image.
September 23rd, 2025
william wooderson
ace
This should feature on the cover of a romance novel! Fav
September 23rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and processing.
September 23rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
So beautiful!
September 23rd, 2025
