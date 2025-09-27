Previous
Next
Leaves~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3151

Leaves~~~~~

Filler No need to comment:
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
863% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Janice ace
Nice focus on the leaves.
September 30th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great focus and bokeh !
September 30th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
A nice shot.
September 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact