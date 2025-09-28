Previous
Frozen flower by ziggy77
Photo 3148

Frozen flower

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
862% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Michelle
Beautiful capture
September 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact