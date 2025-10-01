Sign up
Previous
Photo 3154
Hydrangea passed it's prime~~~~
Loved the pure white petals as they aged and started to tinge several shades of pink.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
2
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
hydrangea
,
shooting-through-technique
Mags
ace
Delicate and delightful image.
October 1st, 2025
Jo Worboys
Still make a great photo though, fav
October 1st, 2025
