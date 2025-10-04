Previous
Asters~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3156

Asters~~~~~

Enjoying creating the frozen flowers. Shame my freezer isn't a bit bigger.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time

4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Ann H. LeFevre
Your floral shots and frozen petals are a great combo! Lovely colors here.
October 5th, 2025  
Mags
Ooo! Lovely.
October 5th, 2025  
