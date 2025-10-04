Sign up
Previous
Photo 3156
Asters~~~~~
Enjoying creating the frozen flowers. Shame my freezer isn't a bit bigger.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
2
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
4th October 2025 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
slight-brighten
,
frozen-flowers
,
aster-hydrangea
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Your floral shots and frozen petals are a great combo! Lovely colors here.
October 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Ooo! Lovely.
October 5th, 2025
