Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3159
African daisies frozen~~~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
5073
photos
302
followers
229
following
865% complete
View this month »
3152
3153
3154
3155
3156
3157
3158
3159
Latest from all albums
3153
3154
1223
3155
3156
3157
3158
3159
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
2nd October 2025 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
daisy
,
sooc
,
african-daisies
,
frozen-flowers
Mags
ace
Very cool details and bubbles.
October 6th, 2025
Jennifer
ace
Excellent. I like the little bubbles too!
October 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful patterns of ice & bubbles… so fun
October 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close