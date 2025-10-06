Previous
African daisies frozen
Photo 3159

African daisies frozen

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
6th October 2025

Jo

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Very cool details and bubbles.
October 6th, 2025  
Excellent. I like the little bubbles too!
October 6th, 2025  
Beautiful patterns of ice & bubbles… so fun
October 6th, 2025  
