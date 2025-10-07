Sign up
Previous
Photo 3160
Daisies~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
6
5
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
7th October 2025 11:30am
Tags
daisies
,
african-daisy
,
bf-watercolour
Diana
Wonderful watercolor!
October 7th, 2025
Peter Dulis
wonderful
October 7th, 2025
Paula Fontanini
Beautiful painterly look to these daisies!
October 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
October 7th, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
With all the fancy presets available and now AI, is this all painting or a photo edited?
October 7th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
@skipt07
Skip, it is and edit, (please see tags) befunky watercolour
October 7th, 2025
