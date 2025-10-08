Previous
Spider~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3159

Spider~~~~~

A bit different from my normal subject. Not a fan of spiders.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
865% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Great shot
October 8th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot - I shall pass on quickly !!!!!
October 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact