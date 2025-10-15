Sign up
Previous
Photo 3165
Red, red Hawthorn berries ~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
5082
photos
300
followers
230
following
867% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Tags
red
,
hawthorn-berries
,
slight-brighten-only
Janice
ace
Lovely colour contrast.
October 15th, 2025
Barb
ace
Really lovely color and focus!
October 15th, 2025
Heather
ace
So beautiful, Jo! I love the colours and the softness and that one water droplet- mesmerizing! And gorgeous on black! Fav
October 15th, 2025
carol white
ace
Nicely focused and captured. Fav 😊
October 15th, 2025
