Previous
Next
Black red spots~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3176

Black red spots~~~~~

Filler no need to comment:
23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
871% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture and unusual markings.
October 28th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
I like the contrasting colours
October 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
Superb macro!
October 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact