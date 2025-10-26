Previous
Fungi and trunk~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3174

Fungi and trunk~~~~~

26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
869% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Janice ace
Nice autumn scene, looks very green there.
October 26th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely Autumnal find - great textures of grass , fungi and trunk !
October 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact