Previous
Photo 3181
Blueberry leaves~~~~~
Not many leaves left on the blueberry bush now as all the leaves are starting to fall.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. Sooc
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
1
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
5095
photos
300
followers
231
following
871% complete
Tags
sooc
,
blueberry-leaves
Mags
ace
Love that peachy orange color.
October 29th, 2025
