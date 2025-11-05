Sign up
Previous
Photo 3185
Fuschia~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. Sooc
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
3
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
5099
photos
302
followers
232
following
872% complete
View this month »
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
3183
3184
3185
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
5th November 2025 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
Kenneth Rose
ace
Such delicate tones. Beautiful composition I love the way the flower heads appear in opposition.
November 5th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful closeup capture
November 5th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
There is a gentle elegance about this.
November 5th, 2025
