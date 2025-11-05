Previous
Fuschia~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3185

Fuschia~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. Sooc
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
872% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kenneth Rose ace
Such delicate tones. Beautiful composition I love the way the flower heads appear in opposition.
November 5th, 2025  
Michelle
Beautiful closeup capture
November 5th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
There is a gentle elegance about this.
November 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact