Photo 3186
Frozen leaves~~~~~
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
3
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
5100
photos
302
followers
233
following
872% complete
3179
3180
3181
3182
3183
3184
3185
3186
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
9th November 2025 1:17pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
leaves
,
sooc
,
frozen
Joanne Diochon
ace
This is beautiful, the warm colour of the leaves and the glow of light diffused by the ice, gorgeous.
November 9th, 2025
Jennifer
ace
So nice!!
November 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
Outstanding!
November 9th, 2025
