Abstract leaves~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3187

Abstract leaves~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Corinne C ace
Superb abstract
November 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very beautiful!
November 11th, 2025  
Diana ace
Gorgeous abstract and tones.
November 11th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very autumnal
November 11th, 2025  
Aly Clark
So mesmerizing
November 11th, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
Great abstract
November 11th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Very cool, the colours and shapes of fall in a new way.
November 11th, 2025  
4rky ace
Great abstract
November 11th, 2025  
