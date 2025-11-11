Sign up
Previous
Photo 3187
Abstract leaves~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
8
6
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
5101
photos
302
followers
233
following
873% complete
View this month »
3180
3181
3182
3183
3184
3185
3186
3187
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
11th November 2025 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
f6
,
abstract-leaves
Corinne C
ace
Superb abstract
November 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very beautiful!
November 11th, 2025
Diana
ace
Gorgeous abstract and tones.
November 11th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very autumnal
November 11th, 2025
Aly Clark
So mesmerizing
November 11th, 2025
Merrelyn
ace
Great abstract
November 11th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Very cool, the colours and shapes of fall in a new way.
November 11th, 2025
4rky
ace
Great abstract
November 11th, 2025
