Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Previous
Photo 3188
Chrysanthemums~~~~~
Phew! it's almost weekend again. Enjoy! Life a little busy seem to be playing a lot of catch up.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
3
5
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
5102
photos
302
followers
233
following
873% complete
View this month »
3181
3182
3183
3184
3185
3186
3187
3188
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
chrysanthemums
,
wc.bf
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty !
November 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
I love the colors! So artsy.
November 14th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
Really lovely. Fav.
November 14th, 2025
