Previous
Photo 3189
Delicate pink fuschia~~~~
Have a lovely weekend.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.sooc
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
2
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
19
2
2
Main Album
NIKON D7100
19th November 2025 2:42pm
pink
puddle
sooc
fuschia
floating
Mags
ace
Delicate and beautiful!
November 21st, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
Very pretty.
November 21st, 2025
