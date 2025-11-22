Sign up
Photo 3191
Little blue boat~~~~
Filler no need to comment:
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.sooc
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
22nd November 2025 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boat
,
puddle
,
sooc
,
floating
,
fuschias
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
November 28th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very sweet!
November 28th, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely simplicity!
November 28th, 2025
Janice
ace
Cute, and nice reflections.
November 28th, 2025
