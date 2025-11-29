Previous
Pink African daisy~~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3194

Pink African daisy~~~~~~

Wind and rain found floating in garden puddle.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
875% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact