Senetti reflection~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3196

Senetti reflection~~~~

Wind and rain again!!

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Mags ace
Delightful reflection.
December 1st, 2025  
Al C ace
Beautiful
December 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
