Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3198
Daisy dolefully drifting~~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
4
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
5112
photos
303
followers
233
following
876% complete
3191
3192
3193
3194
3195
3196
3197
3198
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
reflection
daisy
puddle
sooc
drifting
african-daisy
dolefully
Janice
ace
Lovely soft colour.
December 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
December 4th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
So pretty.
December 4th, 2025
vaidas
ace
Beautiful. I always like softness in your images.
December 4th, 2025
