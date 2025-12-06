Sign up
Photo 3199
Anenomes~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Beryl Lloyd
Gorgeous - so delicate - a must to view on black ! fav
December 6th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
Looks very beautiful.
December 6th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
This is lovely- it has a beautiful wintery feel but is as light as Spring!
December 6th, 2025
Sue Cooper
This is beautiful and as you say, especially good on black. Fav.
December 6th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful delicate capture, looks lovely on black
December 6th, 2025
