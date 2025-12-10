Sign up
Previous
Photo 3201
Staying afloat~~~~~
Windy dismal day today.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
2
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Tags
flower
,
sooc
,
windy
,
dismal
,
afloat
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
December 10th, 2025
Neil
ace
Floating on the meniscus layer, lovely details
December 10th, 2025
