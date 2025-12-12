Sign up
Previous
Photo 3202
In a whirl~~~~
A lovely weekend to you all.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
12th December 2025
12th Dec 25
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
12th December 2025 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
whirl
,
senetti
Jennifer Eurell
ace
That is lovely Jo.
December 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
I like the effect!
December 12th, 2025
