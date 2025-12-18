Previous
Love the reflection~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3209

Love the reflection~~~~~

Love the reflection of the magenta sinetti in the garden puddle, amazing what a little sunlight can do.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc.
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
879% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️👌
December 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact