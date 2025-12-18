Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3209
Love the reflection~~~~~
Love the reflection of the magenta sinetti in the garden puddle, amazing what a little sunlight can do.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
5123
photos
301
followers
235
following
879% complete
View this month »
3202
3203
3204
3205
3206
3207
3208
3209
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
puddle
,
sooc
,
magenta
,
breezy
,
senetti
,
intermittent-sun
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️👌
December 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close