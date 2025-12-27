Sign up
Photo 3215
Blooming marvelous~~~~~~
Snowflake snowdrops starting to bloom already in the garden.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc.
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
2
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
5129
photos
300
followers
244
following
Tags
sooc
,
snowflake-snowdrop
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 27th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! so wonderful and beautiful ! Fav
December 27th, 2025
