Blooming marvelous~~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3215

Blooming marvelous~~~~~~

Snowflake snowdrops starting to bloom already in the garden.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc.

27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

~*~ Jo ~*~

Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! so wonderful and beautiful ! Fav
December 27th, 2025  
