Previous
Photo 3215
HAPPY NEW YEAR to you ALL
Happy New Year !!
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
10
6
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3208
3209
3210
3211
3212
3213
3214
3215
3210
3211
3212
3213
3214
1224
1225
3215
Views
16
Comments
10
Fav's
6
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
bokeh
,
forks
amyK
ace
Lovely image, happy new year!
January 1st, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
Happy New Year to you too. A lovely image to start the year off.
January 1st, 2026
Harry J Benson
ace
Happy New Year!!
January 1st, 2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful image! Happy new year, Jo!
January 1st, 2026
Agnes
ace
Such a beautiful picture
January 1st, 2026
Diana
ace
Happy New Year Jo, delightful image and colours.
January 1st, 2026
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous creation with warm colors.
Happy New Year Jo!
January 1st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
And to you too Jo, - a beautiful creation ! fav
January 1st, 2026
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Lovely!!
January 1st, 2026
Vesna
Happy New Year to you and yours! 🎄
January 1st, 2026
Happy New Year Jo!